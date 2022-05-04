Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

