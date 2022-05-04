Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

