Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

