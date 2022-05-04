Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.