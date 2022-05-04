Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,315 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.