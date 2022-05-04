Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 17,011 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

