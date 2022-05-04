Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 883 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

