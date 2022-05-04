Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $8,954,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the period.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.