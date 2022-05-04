Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.