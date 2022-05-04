Westpac Banking Corp Sells 21,526 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

