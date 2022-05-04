Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,791 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.