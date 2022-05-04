Westpac Banking Corp Takes $1.60 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

