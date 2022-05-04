Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DaVita by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

