Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,493. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.