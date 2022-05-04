Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.53.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,856. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

