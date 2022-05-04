Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

