Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.
About Wintrust Financial
