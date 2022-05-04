WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. 28,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

