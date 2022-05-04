Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.77. 2,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,730. Woodward has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

