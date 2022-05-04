Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Average PT from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 14,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.