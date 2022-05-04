Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 5,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 183,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

