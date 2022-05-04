XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. XPEL has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $13,596,200. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

