Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Shares of XYL traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

