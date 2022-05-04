Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $90,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 2,681,101 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 30,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,713. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

