Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

