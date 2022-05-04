Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,120,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NCACU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

