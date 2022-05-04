Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Investors Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,576 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 4,994,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,360 shares of company stock worth $8,927,130. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

