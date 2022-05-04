Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000. Burtech Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BRKHU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,348. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.