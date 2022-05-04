Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

