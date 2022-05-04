Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 4.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 279,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,377,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

