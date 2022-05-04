Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Hits $462.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ycash has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $462.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00318458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00074003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003254 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,396,478 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

