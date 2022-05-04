YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $154.77 and $4,826.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00029348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00099359 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII Finance is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

