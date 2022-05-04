Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,720 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 354,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

IAC stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.