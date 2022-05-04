Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 245,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,008,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.