Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 42,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 59,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

