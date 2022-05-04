Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,758,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, reaching $552.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,132. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.