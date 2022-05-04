Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up about 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 244,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,118. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

