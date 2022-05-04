Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $244,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 446,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,694,168. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

