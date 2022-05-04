Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $223,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $511,804. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 20,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

