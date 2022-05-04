Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $254,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $897.30. The stock had a trading volume of 388,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $943.24 and a 200-day moving average of $988.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

