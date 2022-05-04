Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

