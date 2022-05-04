Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 375.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 9,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

