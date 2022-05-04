Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.93.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. 42,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,483. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.