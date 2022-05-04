Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will report $14.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.59 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $59.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.32 billion to $56.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 81,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

