Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The company has a market capitalization of $746.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

