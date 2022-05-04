Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.