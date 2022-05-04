Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

