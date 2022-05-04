Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.91 EPS

Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will report $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

