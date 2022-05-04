Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

