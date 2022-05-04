Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

