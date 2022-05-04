Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $817.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

